Health care workers celebrate 101-year-old St. Louis woman's recovery from COVID-19

June Dieckmann was in the hospital for a month

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — June Dieckmann has been alive for 101 years.

She was married to her husband for 73 years, raised two children and spent 50 years volunteering in the St. Louis community, according to staff at Christian Hospital.

She wasn't going to let COVID-19 beat her.

Dieckmann was diagnosed with the virus and spent a month receiving treatment and undergoing therapy.

After she was discharged last week, health care workers at Christian Hospital celebrated her recovery. They lined the hallways, cheering and applauding.

“She’s been great to have in our department and our therapy services," said Kelly Walter, the rehabilitation manager at Christian Hospital. "It’s rewarding for the staff to see somebody come to rehab that’s really sick and to progress and to be able to go back home."

Dieckmann currently lives at an assisted living facility.

Her 102nd birthday will be in October.