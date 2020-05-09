x
24-year veteran of Alton Police Department retires

Officer Warlick was named as the officer of the month several times
ALTON, Ill. — A 24-year veteran of the Alton Police Department announced his retirement on Friday.

Officer Vince Warlick worked in several divisions of the Alton Police Department, including the Patrol Division, SCAT Unit and Crime Free Housing.

He has been named as the officer of the month several times, the Alton Police Department said.

“Officer Warlick, we will miss having your positive attitude at the station, but know we will continue seeing you as you take on your new role as the Director of Building and Zoning for the City of Alton. Good luck on your new adventure,” the Alton Police Department said in a Facebook post.

