High schoolers nail musical parody, 'Another Day of Masks'

The students and staff at Westminster Christian Academy in St. Louis County put together a musical parody worthy of the bright lights of Hollywood

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — It’s another day of masks – a mundane sentiment shared with singing, dancing and a whole lot of cheer.

The students and staff at Westminster Christian Academy put together a musical parody worthy of the bright lights of Hollywood. They took the opening scene and song from the Oscar-winning film “La La Land” and turned it into a version that’s so 2020.

The movie’s “Another Day of Sun” song became “Another Day of Masks” with funny takes on virtual learning, a look at what classrooms are like now, a dance break with desk dividers and yes, lots of masks.

The song's lyrics open with fond memories of what school used to be like.

"I think about the day

When we could high five and hug

In the hallway

We were so naïve and it was fun and it was cool

We could even see our teeth at school

And swim in the pool!

"But then came the day

We left and went to Spring Break

Then we had to stay away

We were stuck and home and taking class on a machine.

We saw our friends on a screen.

And sanitized and cleaned."

Students flipped the words to lament about another day of wearing masks while longing “for that day when I can sit close to my friends," eventually showing how masks are helping them at least be back in the classroom.

Westminster Christian Academy students helped produce the musical number and video for a virtual talent show.