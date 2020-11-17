High schoolers nail musical parody, 'Another Day of Masks'

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — It’s another day of masks – a mundane sentiment shared with singing, dancing and a whole lot of cheer.
The students and staff at Westminster Christian Academy put together a musical parody worthy of the bright lights of Hollywood. They took the opening scene and song from the Oscar-winning film “La La Land” and turned it into a version that’s so 2020.
The movie’s “Another Day of Sun” song became “Another Day of Masks” with funny takes on virtual learning, a look at what classrooms are like now, a dance break with desk dividers and yes, lots of masks.
The song's lyrics open with fond memories of what school used to be like.
"I think about the day
When we could high five and hug
In the hallway
We were so naïve and it was fun and it was cool
We could even see our teeth at school
And swim in the pool!
"But then came the day
We left and went to Spring Break
Then we had to stay away
We were stuck and home and taking class on a machine.
We saw our friends on a screen.
And sanitized and cleaned."
Students flipped the words to lament about another day of wearing masks while longing “for that day when I can sit close to my friends," eventually showing how masks are helping them at least be back in the classroom.
Westminster Christian Academy students helped produce the musical number and video for a virtual talent show.
You can watch the full video in the YouTube player below. And if you want to see just how well this team nailed the song, you can watch the original "Another Day of Sun" opening sequence here.