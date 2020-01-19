ST. LOUIS — If it’s been a while since you’ve taken the tram ride up the Gateway Arch, here are five days to keep in mind this year.

The National Park Service, which runs the Gateway Arch National Park, is waiving entrance fees on the following days:

Monday, Jan. 20: Birthday of Martin Luther King Jr.

Saturday, April 18: First day of National Park Week

Tuesday, Aug. 25: National park Service birthday

Saturday, Sept. 26: National Public Lands Day

Friday, Nov. 11: Veterans Day

The fee-free days mean visitors will be able to enjoy $3 off adult tram rides to the top of the Arch and documentary movie tickets. The $3 entrance fee is included the tram ride and documentary tickets. On the fee-free days, that’s waived. It’s still free to explore the Arch museum.

Each year the National Park Service offers fee-free days to all 110 sites that normally charge an entrance fee.

