The Arch is looking for the perfect pup to be their B.A.R.K. Ranger

Head to the Arch with your camera, leash and four-legged friend to get that perfect photo

ST. LOUIS — The Gateway Arch is the most iconic spot in St. Louis, and they are looking for an iconic dog to highlight how pet-friendly the Arch grounds are.

The Arch and Purina are teaming up for a photo contest looking for the monument's first B.A.R.K. Ranger. They are asking people to submit a photo of their pup and what makes the dog iconic.

Organizers will pick five finalists and the winner will be chosen by a fan vote. The winner will receive a prize pack filled with Arch and Purina-themed goodies and will serve as the official B.A.R.K. Ranger for one year. The winner will also be invited to preside at B.A.R.K. Ranger events throughout the year.

B.A.R.K. stands for the animal guidelines already in place at Gateway Arch National Park:

B ag your pet’s waste

espect wildlife Know where you can go

“For the past year we’ve watched St. Louisans find respite from the pandemic by visiting Gateway Arch National Park, many of them with their pets,” Ryan McClure, Executive Director of Gateway Arch Park Foundation, said in a press release. “Residents of Downtown St. Louis already know this is a great park to spend time with your dog, and we hope through this partnership with Purina we can encourage St. Louis’s dog-loving community to experience the Arch in a brand-new way.”

The contest is open now, and submissions will be accepted until June 9. Voting will be held from June 10 to June 23. The winner will be announced on June 25.