ST. LOUIS — A familiar face from 5 On Your Side and a talented photojournalist in the bi-state area received a much-deserved honor Saturday night.

Art Holliday and Wiley Price were recognized as living legends by the Greater St. Louis Association of Black Journalists for being role models and leaders in the community. They truly are some of the best the St. Louis storytelling community has to offer.

A mentor, a friend and a hardworking, dedicated journalist. That’s how the 5 On Your Side team knows Art Holliday.

In addition to being an anchor and reporter and working at 5 On Your Side for nearly 40 years, Art also is a documentary filmmaker. The St. Charles native and Mizzou grad is currently working on a film called Johnnie Be Good and Brother Boogie.

“Do the work, nurture your talent, find a mentor and most importantly—carpe diem, seize the day, because it goes by fast,” Art said to the crowd, leading to a station ovation.

Art’s role models include Julius Hunter, Ed Bradley, Bob Costas and Bryant Gumbel. We’re so fortunate that Art has been a role model to so many of us here at 5 On Your Side.

St. Louis American photojournalist Wiley Price also was recognized Saturday night as a living legend in the community.

His love of photography began with a Polaroid camera his father bought for him when he was 13 years old. His career path led him to a touching moment between Pres. Obama and several local faith leaders. The photo he blindly took ended up in a Smithsonian museum.

Wiley Price

“This is personal now that I get this award because when I came in I leaned heavily on the organization so that I could understand how I’m supposed to perform at this job,” Price told 5 On Your Side.

“It’s been a wonderful ride.”

