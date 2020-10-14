Views from above Augusta in the fall and things to do

Peak color is predicted to hit next week sometime

AUGUSTA, Mo. — Leaves are changing across the bi-state area.

5 On Your Side recently captured the views above Augusta, Missouri during the fall season!

Some colors are not as vibrant thanks to early spring fungal infections and current drought conditions.

Peak color is predicted to hit next week sometime.

And if the views aren’t enough to make you want to visit, here’s a few other reasons why the town makes for a great fall destination.

The wineries! There are several that stretch along Highway 94 from Augusta to Hermann. Mount Pleasant Estates and Augusta Winery are located in town.

Augusta Winery is located at 5601 High St.

Mount Pleasant Estates is located at 5634 High St.

There are also several boutiques and antique stores in Augusta including Stoneledge Antiques, Gallery Augusta and Augusta Glass Studio.

The Katy Trail is the perfect spot to soak up the fall and it runs through the Augusta area.

Sehrt House Museum is Augusta’s Historical Museum and is located in the split-level brick house built in 1861 by August and Catherine Sehrt, who were immigrants from Hannover, Germany.

Augusta Brewing Company is located along the Katy Trail with views of the Missouri River valley. It's a microbrewery with a full service restaurant on Friday and Saturday.