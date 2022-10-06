Cheers to fall! Celebrate the season at these St. Louis-area wineries

Bonfires, movie nights and seasonal flavors: Here's how St. Louis vineyards are pouring up the fall spirit.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — Escape to the flaming-leafed countryside this fall! Whether you like your wine sweet or dry, red or white, room-temp or chilled, there's no better pairing for a glass of vino than an epic landscape.

You won't have to travel too far. Several wineries in the St. Louis region are celebrating the autumn harvest with fun festivities and seasonal flavors.

Find our list below.

Where: 5601 High St., Augusta, Missouri.

5601 High St., Augusta, Missouri. This winery is nestled along the bluffs that overlook the Missouri River Valley, so you’ll enjoy a scenic view while drinking award-winning wines and sampling locally produced cheese and sausage on the wine terrace.

Fall offerings: On Saturday, Oct. 29, the winery will host a Hallo-Wine Party open to all ages and featuring music from Friends of Aaron and Minda Lynn & Brother Rye.

Where: 596 Defiance Road, Defiance, Missouri.

596 Defiance Road, Defiance, Missouri. According to the vineyard’s website, Chandler Hill Vineyards operates on the same property once owned by freed slave Joseph Chandler, who traveled north up the Mississippi River from the Civil War-torn south in the early 1870s. Artifacts from his original cabin remain on display.

Fall offerings: Visit Chandler Hill on Thursdays throughout October to enjoy dinner and a Halloween-themed movie on a 20-foot screen! Oct. 13 will feature “Hocus Pocus,” and Oct. 20 will feature “Halloween.” Admission is free, and you can make dinner reservations here.

Where: 2711 South Highway 94, Defiance, Missouri.

2711 South Highway 94, Defiance, Missouri. This 42-acre property holds a vineyard, a lake and garden landscape with views of the Missouri River Valley. Defiance Ridge combines a wide range of Missouri and West Coast varieties of wine with vineyard-to-table cuisine and a dining and event space.

Fall offerings: Each month the vineyard hosts a five-course intimate farmhouse dinner. The October event will feature spirits from the Distillery of Defiance, and the November event will feature wines from Napa Valley’s Diamond Mountain Vineyards.

Where: 330 East 1st St., Hermann, Missouri.

330 East 1st St., Hermann, Missouri. This small winery is located at the eastern edge of Hermann near the Missouri River. Its wine-making process was designed to preserve grapes’ natural character and quality. The winery also offers locally made German sausages to accompany its wines.

Fall offerings: Saturdays and Sundays in October beginning Oct. 8, the winery will feature live Octoberfest music at 11 a.m.

Where: 12237 Peter Moore Lane, DeSoto, Missouri.

12237 Peter Moore Lane, DeSoto, Missouri. Situated on over 80 acres of land, LaChance is one of Jefferson County’s newest wineries. The vineyard features nearly 5,000 grapevines.

Fall offerings: Visit from 6-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21 for LaChance’s annual Hallowine Party. No tickets or registration are required, but costumes are encouraged! Fall also means the return of the Autumn Harvest Sangria.

Where: 6035 2nd St., Kimmswick, Missouri.

6035 2nd St., Kimmswick, Missouri. This LaChance location features wine from LaChance Vineyards in DeSoto – including the seasonal Autumn Harvest Sangria – and a full restaurant.

Fall offerings: Taste LaChance wines at this year’s Apple Butter Festival in Kimmswick from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 29-30.

Where: 7272 Sheppard Drive, Barnhart, Missouri.

7272 Sheppard Drive, Barnhart, Missouri. This family-run vineyard is located atop a ridge in Barnhart, Missouri, where each plant is hand-pruned and nurtured. This fall, Persimmon Ridge is serving up hot mugs of spiced mulled wine.

Fall offerings: From 7-11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, the winery will host its annual Monster’s Ball, featuring live music from the Woolly Tiger Band, mulled wine, chili and beer bread, a bonfire, a costume contest and a tarot card reader. Advanced ticket purchase is required.

Where: 540 State Route B, St. James, Missouri.

540 State Route B, St. James, Missouri. St. James Winery is Missouri’s largest winery. Situated in the Meramec Highlands, the winery uses low-energy and sustainable wine fermentation and storage processes for its wines.

Fall offerings: St. James has a range of seasonal wines throughout the year, and fall marks the arrival of cranberry wine. The winery will also host a Harvest Festival with Public House Brewing Company on Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Gardens, 551 State Route B. The festival will feature live music, family-friendly activities, fall-inspired food and drinks, work from local crafters and more.

Where: 3660 Linhorst Road, Hillsboro, Missouri.

3660 Linhorst Road, Hillsboro, Missouri. This winery produces a handcrafted array of dry and sweet wines with grapes grown right on the property.

Fall offerings: This season, the winery allows groups of eight or less to rent fire pits on the patio behind its main cabin. The package includes a bottle of wine to share and a s’mores kit.

Where: 309 Lafayette St., Washington, Missouri.

309 Lafayette St., Washington, Missouri. This Tuscan-style wine garden is nestled in the heart of Historic Downtown Washington and features over 60 wines from around the world, makings for a delicious charcuterie board and live music every afternoon on weekends.

Fall offerings: Listen to live music from The Graybeards from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30 in the wine garden and come in Halloween costumes to get 10% off your bottle of wine. This no-children-allowed event will have plenty of food and wine available for purchase.

Where : 4830 Pioneer Road, Hillsboro, Missouri.

: 4830 Pioneer Road, Hillsboro, Missouri. Wild Sun Winery and Brewery is situated on 10 acres of land and features a desk, patios, a spacious pavilion, and park. In addition to offering a wide variety of red and white wines, Wild Sun also brews up craft beer!

Fall offerings: The Hillsboro winery will host its annual Wine, Witches and Warlocks party from 6-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28. The event will feature a costume contest and live music.