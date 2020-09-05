9 minutes of the B-2 stealth bomber flyover salute in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis area residents were treated to a salute in the sky Friday afternoon when a B-2 stealth bomber flew over the city.
The Missouri Air National Guard’s 131st Bomb Wing conducted the flyovers in six areas of Missouri Friday, including a lap around St. Louis at about 5:12 p.m.
It was all part of an effort across the Air Force to honor first responders, essential workers and volunteers during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Col. Ken Eaves, commander of the 131st Bomb Wing.
“We greatly appreciate the selfless service and sacrifices of our medical professionals and other COVID-19 essential workers,” Eaves said in a press release. “As Guardsmen, we’ve been honored to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with these incredible professionals. Currently, hundreds of Missouri Air and Army National Guardsmen are mobilized to support these efforts.”
5 On Your Side had a spot on the ground and our chopper in the air to get the best view from both perspectives Friday afternoon. We took our videos from both spots and edited them together in the clip below. Click play to check out more than nine minutes of a B-2 salute over St. Louis.