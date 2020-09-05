9 minutes of the B-2 stealth bomber flyover salute in St. Louis

Did you miss the flyover or couldn't get to a spot to see it? We have you covered with views from the ground and the air

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis area residents were treated to a salute in the sky Friday afternoon when a B-2 stealth bomber flew over the city.

The Missouri Air National Guard’s 131st Bomb Wing conducted the flyovers in six areas of Missouri Friday, including a lap around St. Louis at about 5:12 p.m.

It was all part of an effort across the Air Force to honor first responders, essential workers and volunteers during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Col. Ken Eaves, commander of the 131st Bomb Wing.

“We greatly appreciate the selfless service and sacrifices of our medical professionals and other COVID-19 essential workers,” Eaves said in a press release. “As Guardsmen, we’ve been honored to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with these incredible professionals. Currently, hundreds of Missouri Air and Army National Guardsmen are mobilized to support these efforts.”