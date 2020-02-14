CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Get ready to swoon!

Newborns at St. Luke's celebrated their first Valentine's Day with special cupid bunting.

The babies were wrapped in red, pink or blue bunting with the word "Cupid" on them. The bunting also featured wings and arrows made out of fabric.

The hospital shared photos of the Valentine's Day cuties.

Baby Cupids at St. Luke's Hospital

