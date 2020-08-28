How to win a visit from Blue Bunny's 'Ice Screen Truck'

The truck includes a massive screen, so you can "enjoy a classic movie and a frozen treat in the privacy of your own driveway"

ST. LOUIS — Blue Bunny is taking the drive-in experience to the next level.

The ice cream company is bringing the "Blue Bunny Ice Screen Truck" to driveways across St. Louis to "battle boredom this summer" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It gave the traditional ice cream truck a makeover to include a massive HD screen so you can "enjoy a classic movie and a frozen treat in the privacy of your own driveway.”

If you’re interested in having the truck make a stop by your driveway, click here to enter for a chance to win a visit.

The tour kicked off on Thursday and ends on Aug. 30.