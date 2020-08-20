Blues-Canucks series inspires 'book spine challenge' between St. Louis, Vancouver libraries

"We couldn't let a pandemic keep us from supporting our #StanleyCup champion @StLouisBlues during playoffs. Are you up for a #BookSpineChallenge?"

ST. LOUIS — The ongoing series between the St. Louis Blues and Vancouver Canucks has also inspired a friendly rivalry between the cities' libraries.

The St. Louis Public Library challenged the Vancouver Public Library to a "Book Spine Challenge" Wednesday, where you create a message using only book spines.

"Hey @VPL are your @Canucks ready for tonight's game?" the St. Louis Public Library wrote on Twitter Wednesday. "We couldn't let a pandemic keep us from supporting our #StanleyCup champion @StLouisBlues during playoffs. Are you up for a #BookSpineChallenge?"

Here's what St. Louis said using book spines:

"The Upside of Falling

You Won't See Me Coming

Here We Are Now

When the Blues Go Marching In

The Space Between Us

Six Feet Under"

"Game on," the Vancouver Public Library responded on Twitter. "Thanks for breaking the ice on this #BookSpineChallenge. We'll let these books do the talking. Good luck tonight! #GoCanucksGo."

Here was Vancouver's response:

"Game On!

Get Ready to Learn

100 Ways to Beat the Blues

Worried?

Not Quite Us

The Vancouver Canucks

Will

Beat

The Blues"

The Blues ended up losing 4-3 Wednesday, but they have a chance for revenge soon. The team is currently 2-3 in the series and needs a win on Friday in order to avoid elimination.