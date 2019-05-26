ST. LOUIS — While all of St. Louis is cranking up Laura Branigan’s ‘Gloria,’ one couple got a very special singer to belt out the Blues’ victory song—the team’s national anthem singer, Charles Glenn.

Matt and Dawn Lovelace met at a Blues game in 2017 after a series of unexpected events. They sat by each other and by the end of the game Matt asked Dawn out on a date.

Fast forward to this February, the couple knew they needed to have Charles Glenn and his band performance at their wedding reception.

“Matt and I actually booked him back in February before he announced his retirement. And then… it became so much more special,” Dawn told 5 On Your Side.

And it was before the Blues went on their 11-game win streak… and before the Blues made the playoffs… and before the Blues made it to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in 49 years.

“Fate has really been a big part of our relationship,” Dawn said.

So, to seal their relationship on the biggest night of their lives, Matt and Dawn had one song request they needed to hear, and Charles Glenn did not disappoint.

Charles Glenn performs at the wedding reception of St. Louis couple Dawn and Matt Lovelace.

Dawn and Matt Lovelace

Glenn got behind the keyboard and belted out ‘Gloria’ with the bride, groom and all the Blues fans in attendance.

Watch the full video of the performance below.

Congrats, Dawn and Matt… and Let’s Go Blues!

