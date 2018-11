ST. LOUIS – A holiday tradition returns to Anheuser-Busch on Thursday.

Brewery Lights at Anheuser-Busch is back. It kicks off with a public lighting ceremony at 5:30 p.m.

Guests can enjoy more than a million twinkling lights, special beer, food and entertainment this holiday season. It’s open every Thursday through Sunday until Dec. 30 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

