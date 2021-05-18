Meet the new face of Budweiser's holiday beer cans

Wilson is a 1-year-old St. Bernard from Colorado

ST. LOUIS — The results are in! Budweiser has announced the winner of its “Pupweiser” contest.

More than 100,000 dogs were in the running to be featured on the brewery’s holiday beer cans. On Friday, Budweiser announced 1-year-old Wilson, a St. Bernard from Colorado, as the winner.

Wilson is described as a big, fluffy guy who adores carrots, playing in the snow and naps after a nice puppuccino.

"Thanks all fur helping us sniff out a winner and don’t forget to keep an eye out for Wilson in stores later this year! For now, it’s paw-ty time!" the brewery wrote on social media.

Budweiser kicked off the contest earlier this month by asking dog owners to find the cutest picture of their pups and post it on social media with the hashtag #PupweiserContest. Judges scored the entries based on photo composition, quality and visual appeal.

The top highest scoring entries were deemed the finalists and the public had the chance to vote to determine which pup would be crowned the winner. The voting period ran from May 10 to May 13.

Last year, Busch Beer released its first product made for dogs: Busch Dog Brew.

The alcohol-free bone broth brew gives dog owners the chance to “crack a cold one with their favorite companion.” The initial release drew an overwhelming response with the first batch selling out in 24 hours, according to a news release from Busch.

As Dog Brew expands this year, Busch plans to hire a four-legged chief tasting officer. The job includes perks like a $20,000 salary, healthcare (pet) coverage and free Busch Dog Brew. That contest ended on April 28.