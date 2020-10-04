ST. LOUIS — Kids who are home from daycare or finished with their virtual learning can put their crayons and markers to good use by bringing a smile to a veteran’s face.

The Greater St. Louis Honor Flight organization put a call out on Facebook Thursday asking all kids in the St. Louis area to write, doodle and draw to their heart’s content. All letters, cards and pictures will be delivered or shared with local veterans.

“Now, more than ever, we need to spread joy, we need to spread love, we need to spread happiness,” said Melinda Call, who serves as the schools coordinate for the Greater St. Louis Honor Flight.

Children, with the help of their parents, can submit their items one of two ways. A photo of the drawings or letters can be emailed to thanksamillionvets@gmail.com. The items also can be mailed to the address below:

Greater St. Louis Honor Flight

c/o Schools coordinator

36 Four Seasons Shopping Center

Box 272

Chesterfield, MO 63017

All submissions that are mailed in will be delivered to area veterans. All items sent in via email will be compiled into a slideshow that’ll be shown to the veterans living at the Missouri Veterans Home.

Call is hoping the cards, drawings and letters will brighten the days of the veterans while the honor flights are grounded.

