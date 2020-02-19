ST. PETERS, Mo. — Do the photos you take with your cellphone leave you feeling uninspired?

St. Charles County Heritage Museum is hosting classes on Thursdays that will help you step up your game.

From 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Thursday through April 9, you can bring your iPhone or Android to the museum for cellphone photography workshops.

Participants ages 13 and up can learn how to take "awe-inspiring" photos. They'll learn how to compose photos and control their exposure, as well as how to manage, share and edit photos.

“Phone cameras have come a long way and are capable of capturing high-quality images comparable to those taken with digital cameras,” said amateur photographer and county park ranger Steve Tiemann. “Taking photographs with your cellphone has not only become the mainstream thing to do, but also offers unlimited creative possibilities to photographers of all abilities from behind their phone lens.”

The class will even venture outside to test out those new skills, so be sure to dress for the weather.

Preregistration is required. For more information on the event, click here.

