Clarksville Applefest going on as planned despite pandemic

The event will take place on Oct. 10 and 11 at the historic Apple Shed

CLARKSVILLE, Mo. — The Clarksville Applefest is still going on as planned, despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The event will take place on Oct. 10-11 at the historic Apple Shed located at 702 S. 2nd Street in Clarksville.

Admission for the event is free. Event organizers said they will have inside and outside space available for vendors. The event will feature a parade, baby contest, art show, food vendors, a fiddlers contest and more.

The Apple Shed is owned by Raintree Arts Council. This year, Raintree has spent more than $124,000 on new floors, floor joists and sub-flooring, with additional work still to come, according to a city spokesperson.

The shed first opened back in the early 1930s as an apple packaging and processing plant. It sat vacant for a long time after closing in 1978. The previous owners, Louis Mallin and his son Robert, donated the shed to Raintree.