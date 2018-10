CLAYTON, Mo. – Congratulations to Marilyn and Milton Schraier on celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary!

The Clayton couple is known around town as M&M! They celebrated their anniversary on September 26.

‘M&M live in the heart of Clayton and are seen every morning walking hand and hand to the Galleria for coffee at St. Louis Bread Co. The couple walks every day rain or shine!’ Their granddaughter Allison told 5 On Your Side.

