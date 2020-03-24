ST. LOUIS — Do you need an otterly adorable reason to distract yourself Tuesday morning? If so, the St. Louis Aquarium is here to help.

The aquarium will hold a virtual breakfast with its resident otters Thatcher, Sawyer and Finn. Grab your cereal and log on to the St. Louis Aquarium’s Facebook page where breakfast will be served in a live stream starting at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Animal trainers will share what the otter siblings love to eat and how their personalities are different. Viewers also are encouraged to ask questions during the live stream.

The otter breakfast livestream follows the wildly popular one keepers did with Coconut the sloth last week. Aquarium officials said they plan to continue offering behind-the-scenes Facebook Live updates with animals on Tuesdays and Thursdays while the aquarium remains closed.

