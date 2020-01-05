Crocs donates shoes to BJC workers on the front lines of COVID-19 fight

The company gave 2,000 pairs of shoes to St. Louis workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic

ST. LOUIS — On Friday, Crocs, in partnership with Famous Footwear, gave 2,000 pairs of Crocs to health care workers at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

Crocs and Famous Footwear said they donated the shoes in an effort to provide ease to workers' feet and help ease their mind on the front lines of the COVID-19 fight.

Crocs also launched a "Free Pair for Healthcare" initiative that offers health care workers across the country the opportunity to get a free pair of shoes by going to the company's website.