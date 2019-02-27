ST. LOUIS — Your lunch or dinner Wednesday will help children who receive care at Shriners Hospitals.

Several businesses in the Central West End are donating 10 percent of their sales to Shriners Hospitals for Children – St. Louis.

The hospital provides specialized care for children with orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, cleft lips and palates and other complex surgical needs.

Here’s the full list of Central West End Scene businesses that are participating:

The Cup - CWE, St. Louis, MO

Citizen Park - Resident Fundraiser

Drunken Fish - 10 percent of lunch sales from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Duane Reed Gallery

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

Mission Taco Joint - Central West End

Paul Mitchell The School St. Louis

Provisions St. Louis

Revive Tan

Steel Wheels Indoor Cycling

Taste of Lebanon - 10 percent of lunch sales from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Yellowbelly

