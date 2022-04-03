The 'Doll Squad' is empowering young girls in north St. Louis County

"What it has been giving me is confidence and bravery,” said one member of the Doll Squad.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — There is a special opportunity being presented to young girls in north county. They are learning to hold their heads high and how to walk with confidence. They are known as the "Doll Squad."

Naudia Taylor is the founder.

“I saw a market where we needed to create something for our young girls,” she said.

What Taylor has created is a space for young Black girls ages 3 to 16 to express their creativity and discover their passions.

“We’re a creative expression club. They’re doing fashion shows. They’re doing acting. They’re doing artistry,” Taylor told 5 On Your Side.

The girls also are building up their self-esteem.

“So, what it has been giving me is confidence and bravery,” said one member of the Doll Squad.

They are gaining the mental strength to face what comes their way either on the modeling runway or in their day to day lives.

“Whatever your goals and dreams are in life, we have to teach them they have to go for it,” said Taylor.

The squad also is learning they can work with one another to reach their dreams.

“They do so much together. It’s a sisterhood,” said Taylor. “We like looking out for each other,” said another member of the Doll Squad.

The way they empower each other shows in the way they move as one in their routines, and it comes across in their music videos, which have thousands of views on YouTube.

“They think they’re famous now,” laughed Taylor.

Some of the girls are seeking stardom. When asked what she wants to be when she grows up, one Doll Squad member replied, “a famous dancer because I love dancing.” But not all of them are seeking the big stage or the spotlight. “I really want to be like my mom when I grow up,” said another girl.

Either way, the Doll Squad is teaching them empowering lessons that’ll be guidelines for their futures.

“Just the confidence that is built that will take them so far in the long run,” said Taylor.

And Taylor believes they’ll be able to go as far as they desire to go.

“I’d like for them all to achieve whatever it is that they want to in life,” said Taylor.