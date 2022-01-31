Eckert's Farms announces new attractions slated for Belleville location

“This is the biggest project that we have taken on since the Country Store and Restaurant were built in 2010," Chris Eckert said.

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Eckert's Farms has announced a multi-million dollar project that will bring two new attractions to its Belleville location.

The Cider Shed Tasting Room & Pavilion and the Cider Donut & Custard shop will be built between the existing Country Store and Country Restaurant. Eckert's is aiming to open the attractions in late spring.

“This is the biggest project that we have taken on since the Country Store and Restaurant were built in 2010," President and CEO Chris Eckert said in a Monday press release. "We feel that it will transform our Belleville facility keeping it relevant and exciting for future generations of Eckert's guests.”

On the tails of the 2021 launch of the company's hard cider line, the tasting room will serve Eckert's cider products as well as other beers and seasonal cocktails. The existing Custard Shop will be converted into a 3,500 square-foot indoor space, including a bar and dining room.

It will be connected to a new, covered outdoor pavilion that can hold 400 people and will serve as a beer garden space with an outdoor bar and a large stage for concerts and entertainment. The tasting room and pavilion will also be available for rent for private events.

The Cider Donut & Custard shop will be converted from the existing Cooking Classroom attached to the Country Store. The new location will offer sundaes and sweets using the farm's produce and baked goods, as well as year-round cider donuts.

“We have over 750,000 guests visit our farm every year, and we see the potential of these new spaces to drive even more guests to consider Eckert’s for a day or evening out with friends or family,” Eckert said. “Whether it’s grabbing drinks with friends for happy hour or stopping by with your family for custard on a summer evening, we’re excited to offer even more reasons to visit our Belleville farm year-round.”

Eckert's will post updates on the project's progress on its social media.