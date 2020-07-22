Eckert’s launches 'Field of Hope Project' with opening of sunflower field

The project is a social media campaign encouraging guests to post photos of the sunflowers with messages of hope for the community

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — The Sunflower Trail at Eckert’s Farm will return on Friday, July 24 with social distancing measures in place.

With the opening of the sunflower field comes the announcement of the ‘Field of Hope Project’ – a social media campaign that encourages guests to post photos of the flowers with messages of hope for the community.

Eckert’s will provide signs with messages that guests can hold up while they take pictures, according to a press release. The signs will have messages like “Don’t Give Up,” “STL Strong” and “Stand Tall Together.”

“The sunflowers are always beautiful, and everyone who visits the Sunflower Trail posts their photos on social media. We thought that this was a great opportunity to encourage guests to share a message of hope. Everyone’s hearts are heavy right now and messages of solidarity with beautiful sunflowers is a small way to brighten up the world around us,” said Angie Eckert, vice president of retail operations.

The Sunflower Trail will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Friday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Times for next week will be announced on Eckert’s social media pages.

Reservations are required and field access passes must be purchased in advance by clicking here. Every guest visiting the field will pay an additional $3. Eckert’s will be limiting the number of people per half hour to ensure social distancing.

Click here for more information.