Eckert’s announces start of pick-your-own apple season

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — If you're looking forward to cooler temperatures, sweater weather and all things fall, Eckert's has the news you need this week: Pick-your-own apple season begins at the farm this Thursday.

Visitors will be able to start picking their own apples on Aug. 19 at the Belleville farm and on Aug. 21 at the Grafton farm. Guests will need to make a reservation.

Weekday field access costs $2 and it's $5 on the weekends, Eckert’s said. Children under 2 years old are free.

“Apple season is extremely near and dear to our hearts,” Angie Eckert, vice president of retail operations, said in a news release. “It all started with apple trees over 100 years ago, and Eckert’s grows more than 20 different varieties each year. You can find everything from Red Delicious and Granny Smith apples to lesser known varieties such as the Pixie Crunch which are perfect snacks for the kids. Apple season marks the start of fall here at the farm, and it’s one of the most festive and fun times of the year.”

Eckert’s also announced a fall dating package at the Belleville farm for guests 21 years and older. “Orchard Date Night” features apple picking and a hard cider tasting along with a snack pack to share with your date while enjoying live music.

Tickets for the date night are $30 per person and include a tractor ride, two pounds of pick-your-own apples to take home, draft pumpkin beer, a flight of hard cider and a snack pack.