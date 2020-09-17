Pick-your-own pumpkin season returns at Eckert's this weekend

Reservations are currently open through the end of October

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Eckert’s announced plans for the start of pick-your-own pumpkin season.

The first opportunity to pick pumpkins will take place this weekend at Eckert's farms.

There will be social distancing guidelines in place at each farm.

The farms also have a strict reservation-only system in place this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Time slots must be purchased in advance online for the Belleville, Grafton and Millstadt farms.

Reservations are currently open through the end of October. The cost varies by location, but children under 2 years old are always free, according to a news release.

With fall activities limited this year, Eckert’s expects a busy pumpkin season at their farms.

“We think that families are really going to appreciate simple activities this fall like carving pumpkins together,” said Angie Eckert, vice president of retail operations. “We have also had a great weather year for pumpkins so we have so many varieties for families to pick from, and we can’t wait to welcome them to make new memories with us this fall.”

All sizes and shapes of pumpkins will be available “from tiny spookies and crazy gourds to warty pumpkins and enormous Jacks.”

In addition to pick-your-own pumpkins, the field pass will include the opportunity to pick-your-own apples in the orchards. Click here for more information about that experience.

Eckert’s has several precautions in place for the safety and well-being of guests and staff. When guests arrive, they will be required to check-in before entering the fields. The number of guests will be limited during each time slot and guests will be required to wear masks.