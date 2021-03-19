Egg hunt for children of all abilities to be held in St. Charles County

Magnetic sticks will be available for children with mobility equipment and those with visual disabilities will hunt for beeping eggs

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — St. Charles County is hosting its annual “Eggstravaganza Hunt” next weekend, and it'll include special events for children with disabilities.

The free Easter egg hunt will be held from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on March 27 at Youth Activity Park, located at 7801 Town Square Avenue in Dardenne Prairie. The hunt is open to children of all ages and abilities.

More than 8,000 candy and toy-filled eggs will be hidden throughout the park. At 10:30 a.m., children ages 3 and under will hunt for eggs; at 11:45 a.m. children ages 4-6 will hunt; and at 12 p.m. children ages 7-12 will hunt.

Children with sensory disabilities will hunt in a less active area of the park. Those with mobility equipment will hunt with magnetic sticks and those with visual disabilities will hunt for beeping eggs.