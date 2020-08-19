Celebrity Cardinals fan buys cardboard cutout for Busch Stadium

Cardinals fans could be rubbing cardboard shoulders with a hometown celebrity at Busch Stadium games

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals announced it will be putting cardboard cutouts of fans in the stands this season, and at least one local celebrity is already getting in on the action.

St. Louis native Ellie Kemper posted a photo to Instagram on Tuesday showing her posing for a cutout.

"I seem to have forgotten how a person sits at a baseball game," she joked.

Kemper shot to fame for her role as "Erin Hannon" in the hit NBC series "The Office". She has since acted in many other roles, including starring in Netflix's "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt."

Fans can submit their photos on the team's website and purchase a waterproof, high-resolution cutout of themselves to be placed in the stadium stands. The cutouts will be mailed to fans after the season is over.