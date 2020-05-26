Fair St. Louis to host virtual Fourth of July celebration

It's part of the "Fair St. Louis Gives Back" initiative to support the community and give thanks to essential workers

ST. LOUIS — Fair St. Louis announced its new initiative “Fair St. Louis Gives Back” to support the community and give thanks to essential workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organization will also be hosting a virtual Fourth of July celebration the community can enjoy from home as part of the initiative.

Fair St. Louis Gives Back features four meal donation events to essential workers, a personal protective equipment (PPE) donation event and the Fair St. Louis @Home virtual Fourth of July event.

“While the current health situation has dramatically changed our summer schedules, including the cancellation of Fair Saint Louis at Gateway Arch National Park, we are eager to salute our city’s essential workers, help those in need in the local community, and celebrate St. Louis and Independence Day,” said David Estes, general chairman of Fair Saint Louis. “Although things look a little different this year, our mission holds true with Fair Saint Louis Gives Back.”

Fair St. Louis @Home

The organization said even though the annual event isn’t going on as planned, that doesn’t mean they can’t celebrate our nation’s independence.

Fair St. Louis is bringing the event right to the community, with a virtual event starting at 10 a.m. on the Fourth of July.

Viewers can tune in to Fair St. Louis’ Facebook page for the virtual celebration featuring entertainment by local musicians, performances by Fair St. Louis’ favorite variety acts, a salute to servicemembers and essential workers, according to a press release.

Details about the virtual event will be announced mid-June. Click here or go to the organization’s social media pages for other announcements.

Meal Donations for Essential Workers

Fair St. Louis volunteers, along with their partners, will work to safely box and distribute free meals to local VA health care and essential workers, City of St. Louis essential workers, the St. Louis Fire Department and the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department over the next few weeks.

Wednesday, May 27: Healthcare and essential workers at John Cochran Veterans Hospital and the St. Louis VA Medical Center – Jefferson Barracks

Friday, June 12: City of St. Louis essential workers

Saturday, June 20: St. Louis Fire Department

Saturday, June 27: St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department

PPE Donation Event

The Fair St. Louis Foundation worked with the City of St. Louis to identify those in need of protective face coverings, according to the release.

In early June, the foundation will donate 20,000 3-ply face masks to the St. Louis Metropolitan Clergy Coalition to benefit churches in underserved communities in north St. Louis, south St. Louis and downtown.

The coalition will distribute the face coverings to clergy, staff and members of the congregation.