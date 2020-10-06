These St. Louis area fairs have been canceled this year

A few county fairs in the St. Louis area have been canceled due to concerns over social distancing

ST. LOUIS — Fairs in the St. Louis area have been canceled due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

A few counties made announcements on their social media pages with some saying how maintaining social distance would be difficult to do at a fair.

Here is a list of fairs that have been canceled so far:

St. Charles County Fair

On June 8, the St. Charles County Fair Board issued a press release and said it has been working over the past few weeks to try to come up with a plan to hold the fair.

The board said it does not feel it is "feasible to follow the CDC guidelines close enough as they pertain to social distancing, wearing of protective coverings and decontaminating surfaces used by the several thousand of our fair patrons.”

The board decided to cancel this year’s fair and encouraged fair goers to check back for updates on next year’s fair, to be held July 27–31, 2021.

Washington Town & Country Fair

On June 5, the Washington Town & Country Fair board issued a statement on its Facebook page. The board made the announcement that the fair would be canceled this year.

The board also talked about how social distancing and the guidelines they would need to follow played a part in the cancellation of the fair.

“The reality is that the Fair we’re all picturing is not a Fair that would have been feasible this year. Social Distancing and Fairs simply do not go together,” the board said in the post.

The board said it is looking forward to next year’s event, to be held August 4-8, 2021.

Lincoln County Fair

On May 6, the Lincoln County Fair Board announced the Lincoln County Fair is canceled this year. The cancellation includes the fair parade.

The board said even though the fair is canceled, the livestock committee has decided to offer a fun show for any market livestock exhibitors choosing to participate.

Missouri State Fair

A decision regarding the Missouri State Fair has not been made yet. Missouri State Fair organizers responded to a comment on a recent post and said Gov. Mike Parson hasn’t made a decision and to continue checking social media pages for updates.

Illinois State Fair

On May 9, the Illinois State Fair issued a statement in its Facebook page.

It said even though large events are not likely to take place in the near future, a final decision about the fair hasn’t been made yet.

The organization said if the fair is canceled, people will be contacted to receive a refund.

"Thank you for your patience and stay safe."