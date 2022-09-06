8 things to do this fall in the St. Louis area

Here is a list of things you can do in the fall season.

ST. LOUIS — The foliage is stunning during the fall season and St. Louisans can find several local things to do to embrace autumn vibes. Here are eight things you can check out in the coming months.

1. Visit a pumpkin patch and pumpkin-carving

There are several pumpkin-patch locations in the St. Louis area. For example, Sullivan Farms has celebrated over 30 years of bringing families the delights of the autumn harvest with pumpkins. Pumpkins are sold starting in late-September through October. Here are other locations to visit a pumpkin-patch and carve some pumpkins:

2. Apple-picking or bobbing

Apple picking is great for the kids because they can climb up on the trees and make memories caught on camera. You can pick honey-crisp, Jon-A-Gold, and Jonathan applies at Herman’s Farm Orchard in St. Charles with the family. You can also gather the family, young and old, and take them out to one of these places:

3. Venture through a corn-maze or on hayride

There is a corn maze at Brookdale Farms known for being the biggest maze in St. Louis. They also offer hayrides led by a farm tractor and pony-rides.

There is also a 12-acre corn maze at Eckert’s Millstadt farm. Guests can visit the farm Friday-Sunday beginning Sept. 9. Click here for information on tickets.

4. Decorate your apartment or home

This season allows for so much decorating! Not only can you place items around the home to enhance the fall vibe, but also outside on your porch, patio and window seals.

Even carved pumpkins and autumn tone flowers such as pansies or mums can be placed on your front or back deck.

5. Shop for fall clothes, shoes and accessories

There’s two main shopping events we all know and love, or dread. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are days for great deals and sales. Mark your calendars for Nov. 25 which is Black Friday and Nov. 28 which is Cyber Monday.

You can expect the best Nintendo Black Friday deals this year, following your must-have technology gadgets. You can shop Christmas gifts and anything from mattresses to household appliances such as vacuums and air-fryers.

6. Consume pumpkin-spiced treats and drinks

Several coffee houses nationwide and in St. Louis are going to offer pumpkin-spiced treats and drinks.

Here’s what Starbucks, Dunkin' and Park Avenue Coffee will have available:

Starbucks will have their pumpkin spice flavored ground coffee with other natural flavors that are warm and balanced.

According to the Seattle Times, the company's pumpkin spice latte went on sale nationwide Aug. 30. The recipe was changed by the company this year so it will taste different.

Dunkin’ introduced their limited-time bakery line-up and brand new Dunkin’ drink on Aug. 10.

There are several items available such as pumpkin cream cold brew, pumpkin spice signature latte and new “nutty” pumpkin coffee. Also, blood orange Dunkin’ drink and maple sugar bacon breakfast sandwich is back.

According to the New York Post, some other places to get your pumpkin-spice craving satisfied on a budget this fall season are:

Green Mountain Keurig genuine “K-Cup” pods and Jordan’s Skinny Mixes Sugar-Free Coffee Flavoring Syrup Pumpkin Spice are available on Amazon

Coffee-mate Pumpkin Spice Liquid Coffee Creamer at Walmart

Stok Cold Brew Coffee Pumpkin Creamed is available on Instacart

Pumpkin Spice Cheerios Family Size Cereal and Febreze Air Freshener Pumpkin Patch at Target

Burt’s Bees Limited-Edition Pumpkin Spice Lip Balm at Burt’s Bees

7. Join a dating app during the fall as known as “cuffing” season

If you're looking to find love this season, you can download a dating app to find love or a friend. Here’s a few apps to check out during the upcoming “cuffing” season known for cuddles, hugs and kisses in the brisk air.

1. eHarmony

2. OKCupid

3. Hinge

4. Match

5. Tinder

8. Find a good television show or movie

Most people stay home more often during the fall to stay warm. They also watch their favorite movies and television shows on the top online streaming services. According to a Times magazine report, you can look forward to new eye-catchers on streaming providers such as Showtime, Fox, Public Broadcast Service (PBS), Hulu, Netflix and more. Here are few shows or movies to look out for:

Reboot, a meta comedy featuring “Key and Peele” show star Keegan-Michael Key, premiering on Hulu Sept. 20.

Star Wars: Andor showcases Diego Luna who stars as Cassian Andor that will be on Disney+ Sept. 21.

Intergalactic, which is an animated world inspired partly by Spider-Man: Into the Spider Verse and Insecure, will be available to watch on Sept. 30 on Netflix.

There are hundreds of things to do during the fall!