Family Arena to transform into 'Lot of Lights' for holiday season

ST CHARLES, Mo. — The Family Arena is transforming into a ‘Lot of Lights’ this holiday season.

The drive-thru event will feature lasers, holograms, projection mapping and millions of lights.

As visitors enter the tunnel of lights, they will experience over a mile of holiday displays including a flying reindeer school, a Victorian Christmas, Candyland, a winder wonderland and more.

During the event, drivers can tune their car to a dedicated station that will air a curated holiday playlist. There will also be a holiday laser and light show that has “never been seen in the St. Louis area,” according to a press release.

The holiday show will be featured at the Family Arena from Nov. 27 through Jan. 2. Hours for the show are 5:30-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 5:30-11 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

Tickets for the show are $25 per car and will go on sale on Oct. 2. 

To purchase tickets, click here and for more information on the event, click here.

