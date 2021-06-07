How to celebrate Father's Day in St. Louis

If you're wondering where to celebrate Father's Day in the Lou, here is a list of the specials we’ve found so far

ST. LOUIS — Father's Day is on Sunday, June 20, this year and several restaurants around the St. Louis area are celebrating with specials for the weekend.

If you're wondering where to celebrate Father's Day in the Lou, here is a list of the specials we’ve found so far.

Mission Taco Joint

Mission Taco Joint is offering a hot sauce and gift card pack for dads this year. In addition to the $25 gift card, the kit includes all three of Mission Taco Joint’s signature hot sauces: Chile de Arbol, Habanero and Serrano — for $35.

Packs are available to order online until June 20 for pickup at any of Mission Taco’s seven locations across St. Louis, St. Charles and Kansas City.

Nathanial Reid Bakery

Nathaniel Reid Bakery is offering a special menu for Father’s Day. The menu features 3-piece milk chocolate golf balls for $15, 6-inch chocolate trio cake for $38, 9-inch summer berry pie for $28 and other items.

The menu is available to order from now until June 16 with pickups available June 9-19. The bakery is closed on Father’s Day as part of its with normal hours.

The bakery also is offering Artisan Salts from its retail section for the dad who loves to grill. Salts are $9 and include Kalamata Olive and Rosemary Sea Salt and Chili and Coriander Salt.

Le Meridien St. Louis Clayton

The Le Meridien St. Louis Clayton hotel is inviting dads and their families to its open-air pool deck for a barbecue spread that is “fit for a king.”

The hotel is partnering with Salt + Smoke to feature the restaurant’s brisket, pulled pork, pulled chicken and a variety of signature sides.

The event runs from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and food will be served from 12-2 p.m. In addition to the food, dads can also get a cigar rolled for them starting at 1 p.m.

Tickets for non-hotel guests are $35 for adults and $15 for kids. The cost for hotel guests is $20 for adults and $10 for kids. Click here to purchase tickets.

1220 Artisan Spirits

1220 Artisan Spirits, the botanically-inspired distillery from the team at 4 Hands Brewing Co., is offering a special “Gin-Loving Dad Pack” this year. The pack features a bottle of their popular Origin Gin, a bottle of their house-made tonic and a 1220 rocks glass for $40.

Orders can be placed by emailing liz@4handsbrewery.com until June 14. Packs can be picked up from 4 Hands Brewery on June 16 or June 18.

Volpi Foods

In addition to their lineup of charcuterie, Volpi Foods is offering homemade Italian pork sausages for Father’s Day. Sausage options include a pork Luganiga sausage and a hot, mild and garlic Salsiccia sausage.

Guests can stop by Volpi’s flagship store in The Hill neighborhood to pick up sausages, charcuterie, specialty cheese and grab-and-go sandwiches.

Serendipity

Just in time for Father’s Day, Serendipity Homemade Ice Cream has launched three new local collaborations that are “guaranteed to float any father’s boat.”

Serendipity launched the Four Hands Beer Float which features Serendipity vanilla ice cream and Four Hands’ Bohemian Breakfast brew, which is Oatmeal Brown Ale mixed with coffee. It is $10.49 and is available through the month of June.

The second one is a classic – Fitz’s Root Beer Float, which includes vanilla ice cream and Fitz’s famous root beer. This drink is $7.25.

And the third treat has a bit of a kick… Old Vienna Red Hot Riplet ice cream. The Red Hot Riplet-flavored ice cream comes with chocolate covered Red Hot Riplets and costs $3.89. It debuts on Father’s Day.

Historic Daniel Boone Home

The Historic Daniel Boone Home is hosting the Father’s Day Grill Out on June 19. At the event, guests can enjoy prepackaged pulled pork sandwiches and root beer floats in souvenir glass mugs. Guests will also receive a coupon for a half-price tour of the site.

At the event, there will be two sessions for lunch under the Grand Pavilion in the park from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. Attendance is limited to 50 guests at each session.

Participants of all ages are invited to tour the scenic village grounds before or after lunch, where history interpreters will guide them in popular activities from Daniel Boone’s era. Those activities include townball, tomahawk throwing and crosscut sawing. A keepsake tomahawk will be raffled off at each session.