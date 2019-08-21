ST. LOUIS — You can take a trip around the world with a visit to Tower Grove Park this weekend for the Festival of Nations celebration.

The annual event runs Saturday, Aug. 24 from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 25 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

More than 125,000 people are expected to attend the free event, which is put on by the International Institute.

The event is called the region’s largest multicultural celebration. Festivalgoers will be able to taste the cuisines from more than 50 ethnic food booths, from Bulgarian bacon-wrapped chicken skewers to Afghan sambosa and flaky Greek baklava.

Attendees looking to buy a special gift or get an early start on holiday shopping can explore dozens of booths, where vendors will be selling authentic items from countries all over the world.

There will be live entertainment all weekend with performances on three different stages, interactive areas, demonstrations, dancing and children’s activities.

The festival location at Tower Grove Park shifted slightly northwest inside the park, which is different from previous years. Festival organizers said the new location will allow for more shaded areas.

Parking will be available inside and around the park. There also is secured off-site parking at SLU’s Marie Curie Parking Lot at 1100 Carr Lane Ave. and SLU’s Springfield/Creighton Parking Lot at Grand and Lafayette.

Two shuttle services will help get people straight to the action. One shuttle will run on a loop around the perimeter of Tower Grove Park. Another shuttle will travel from the festival site and the off-site parking lots.

For more information about the festival, schedule of events and participants, click here.

