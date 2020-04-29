Firefighters rescue owl trapped in tree, wrapped in fishing line

The World Bird Sanctuary came to get the owl and took it back to the sanctuary where it received fluids and medical treatment

IMPERIAL, Mo. — Firefighters with the Rock Community Fire Protection District rescued an injured owl over the weekend.

Fire officials received a call Sunday afternoon about an owl being trapped in a tree near an Imperial neighborhood.

The great horned owl was wrapped in fishing line and had an injured wing, according to the fire department’s Facebook page.

Firefighters were able to remove the fishing line without further injuring the owl.

A representative from the World Bird Sanctuary came to get the owl and took it back to the sanctuary where it received fluids and medical treatment.

Fire officials said the owl will be released back into the wild after it heals.