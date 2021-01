Emiliano arrived at 12:34 this morning

ST. LOUIS — Barnes Jewish Hospital is boasting the first baby of the New Year in St. Louis.

He weighs 7 pounds, 10 ounces and is 20-inches long.

He already has his own custom onesie!

His parents are Margarita Perez Delgadao and Julio Laguna of Overland.