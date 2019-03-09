FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Officers in Fort Pierce made their first hurricane rescue on Monday.

The department said on Facebook that Officer Martin Ortiz and Officer Michel Jean responded to a call from a woman who said she couldn't care for a 6-week-old pitbull puppy.

The puppy was too young to be in a shelter cage until the storm passed, and Jean took an immediate liking to the dog. The officer ended up calling his wife and showing her and the rest of his family the puppy through a video call.

The department said Jean's family, especially his son, immediately fell in love with the puppy.

Jean and his family named the puppy Dory after Hurricane Dorian.

