Florissant Strong: Diner thrives in pandemic

The Florissant City Diner owner credits the community for supporting them through thick and thin

FLORISSANT, Mo. — There’s a good chance you have probably heard of the Golden Rule, the one that goes “do onto others as you’d want others to do onto you.” It is a philosophy that seems to be working for the Florissant City Diner.

The restaurant is doing well during the pandemic. Each day the coffee is hot and the griddle is sizzling.

“We have been busy,” diner owner Adam Akbulut told 5 On Your Side.

While some restaurants have had to close because of issues such as COVID-19 protocols or staffing shortages, business has been good at the diner. People have jumped at the opportunity to work there.

“I was given this opportunity and it was just, I clicked,” said waitress Alayna Abel.

“I’ve waited tables here in the city of Florissant for a little over 20 years. Made my way to Florissant City Diner through the pandemic," added waitress Kristian Lambert.

They credit Akbulut for luring them to the restaurant by the way he treats his team.

“It helps having a good boss to work for,” said Lambert.

“They mean a lot to me. We are a strong and happy team,” said Akbulut.

They’re happily serving the community. And the community has returned the favor by coming in and living up to the phrase “Florissant Strong.”

“We went through a very difficult year and we came out with this campaign,” said Florissant Mayor Tim Lowery.

“Pandemic has many challenges. Diner would not survive without this community,” Akbulut said with a smile.

Thanks to the community's backing, the diner is thriving and it is surviving. Akbulut believes the key to success is to “do your job well and take care of your community.” And there is hope for their future.

“It’s just going to get better, better and better,” said Abel.