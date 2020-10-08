Army vet helps military families continue their education

Doug Stuart helped start the St. Louis chapter of the Folds of Honor foundation a year ago. He’s been able to see firsthand just what the foundation can do

ST. LOUIS — Doug Stuart is dedicated to serving our country. He also is devoted to helping the people who protect our freedoms. He has loved putting on the uniform for years.

“It’s an honor,” he said.

Stuart joined the Army straight out of high school.

“I enlisted as an infantry man and spent five years active duty,” Stuart told 5 on Your Side.

And he couldn’t stay away once he entered civilian life. He currently serves in the Illinois National Guard out of Scott Air Force Base. But the respect he has for our armed forces and for the people who serve goes beyond his hours with the guard.

“I certainly enjoy the ability and the opportunity to serve my country,” he said.

He also dedicates his off time as a volunteer for the Folds of Honor foundation.

“A lot of my spare time that I don’t have a lot of,” Stuart said.

He got involved at the urging of American hero Rocky Sickmann.

READ MORE: Marine held hostage for 444 days honors the memory of those who died trying to save him

“These are families that lost their mother or father, husband or wife, son or daughter. Every time a soldier or military service member puts on that uniform, they’re putting their life on the line,” Stuart said.

He jumped at the chance to make a difference.

“To have an opportunity to reach out to be a smart part of these families lives and help their legacies live on,” said Stuart.

Stuart helped start the St. Louis chapter of the Folds of Honor foundation a year ago. He’s been able to see firsthand just what the foundation can do.

“Sometimes it makes a difference between going to college or not,” Stuart said.

Family is important to him. He credits his wife and daughters for helping to keep his life on track.

“They’ve always been 100% supportive and to me that makes all the difference in the world,” he said.

Stuart wants nothing more than to make sure the families of those who gave so much for our nation have the chance to carry on with their lives.

“The ability to touch those lives to be a part of that to me, I couldn’t spend my time any better than I could with Folds of Honor.”