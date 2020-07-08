'I'm so grateful' | Folds of Honor campaign helps fund education for military family

The program provides scholarships to spouses and children of veterans

ST. LOUIS — For the past month, we've had the privilege of meeting some of the incredible military families in our area who are able to go to college without the burden of debt. When you choose to round up at the register at Schnucks you support Folds of Honor and families like the Millers.

When Chris Miller first enlisted, he was just 18 years old. He spent 12 years in the Army, including a tour in Iraq after 9-11. He retired and started his family. He and his wife have four kids.

Miller is now a stay-at-home dad.

“We started homeschooling, so now I am your teacher, principal, athletic director," he joked. "The roller coaster now is a lot harder than it was when I was in the military, that's for sure.”

One of his oldest children, Gabby, is a twin, about to go into her sophomore year at Saint Louis University.

“Saint Louis University was the only place I wanted to go whenever I was touring. We had the conversation like, 'I don't know if we'll be able to pay for this.' Then, we got Folds of Honor and it was a huge relief off our shoulders to know that it's going to be okay,” Gabby explained.

Gabby's sister is studying theatre and their mom also is going to school.

“It's the generosity, the going above and beyond that this organization does, it's just, it's unbelievable,” said Chris Miller.

Last year, Folds of Honor awarded more than 4,500 scholarships to military families, providing $22 million in educational support.

“So, I look at this, this is the ultimate example of it takes a village to raise a child,” said Chris Miller.

“It’s the best thing that's ever happened to me. I've had great experiences and met great friends,” said Gabby.