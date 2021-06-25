'I love our country and to see our country give something back is a special thing': How Folds of Honor is helping this Weldon Spring family

When you donate to Folds of Honor you're helping military families such as the Freis

WELDON SPRING, Mo. — Jason Frei is a veteran who served 10 years in the Marines. He was wounded in 2003 while serving in Operation Iraqi Freedom.

"Rocket-propelled grenade hit my vehicle, penetrated the door and it caught my arm. My arm was amputated on the battle field," Freis said.

While he can easily recall the past, he doesn't dwell on it.

"You can focus back or look forward. We've been blessed, God has smiled on our family," he said.

Frei, who lives in Weldon Spring and works at Boeing, is the father of seven children. Life's busy for sure, but he's grateful for that busy life.

"I'm just happy that I'm here, It could have easily went the other way, a lot of people didn't make it back. There are a lot of people who are hurt a lot worse than I am, so in a lot of ways I consider myself fortunate to be here," Frei said.

Frei's attitude on life and his perseverance is inspiring to his children.

"He's an icon to look up to No matter what I do in life and the hardships I go through, I can look to him and know he's been through more. He's always been a place of stability in my life and I can look to him for help and guidance," said Frei's son, Andrew.

It's American heroes like Frei who Folds of Honor wants to help. Folds of Honor provides college scholarships to families of fallen or wounded military members.

Thanks to the generosity of strangers across the St. Louis area, the Freis have been awarded up to $30,000 in scholarships for six of their children. That helps pay for college and private school. It's just another reason Frei and his family are grateful.

"For the people who decide to donate money to this charity, it makes a real and direct impact on families who've given a lot back to our country... I love our country and to see our country give something back is a special thing," Frei said.