ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Botanical Garden is celebrating its founder Henry Shaw’s birthday Wednesday with a gift to anyone who wants to enter: free admission.

Stroll the beautiful gardens without paying a penny Wednesday, July 24 until 5 p.m. There’s also free admission into the Children’s Garden.

Admission also is free at the Butterfly House in Chesterfield and Shaw Nature Reserve in Gray Summit, Missouri.

For this day only, the Missouri Botanical Garden is offering a 20 percent discount on garden memberships.

Henry Shaw was born 219 years ago. Back in the mid-1850s, he started developing the property around his home into a garden for all of St. Louis to enjoy. That evolved into the Missouri Botanical Garden, which opened to the public in 1859. It’s one of the oldest botanical gardens in the U.S. and is a National Historic Landmark.

The Missouri Botanical Garden is located at 4344 Shaw Blvd. Click here for more information.

While the gardens typically close at 5 p.m., free entry will continue into the evening for the Whitaker Music Festival. The concert series is a weekly event on Wednesdays through July 31. This week's concert features Dave Grelle's Playadors. It's set to begin at 7 p.m.

