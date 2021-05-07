Give STL Day raises $4 million for local nonprofits

“St. Louis is always listed as one of the nation’s most generous communities, and we lived up to that reputation again yesterday.”

ST. LOUIS — In a year that’s been challenging for nonprofits and the residents they serve, St. Louisans have stepped up in a major way.

Thursday was Give STL Day. It was the eighth year locals were encouraged to open up their hearts and wallets to support organizations that help better and empower our community. Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, St. Louisans showed their support in almost record-breaking fashion.

Give STL Day raised $4.48 million for 1,077 nonprofits, according to officials at the St. Louis Community Foundation, which puts on the annual event.

“It’s been a challenging year for our nonprofits as they have struggled to fundraise, and I believe that the pandemic further motivated Give STL Day donors,” said Amelia Bond, president and CEO of the St. Louis Community Foundation. “St. Louis is always listed as one of the nation’s most generous communities, and we lived up to that reputation again yesterday.”

Key numbers from Give STL Day 2021:

$4.48 million raised for 1,077 nonprofits – down slightly from 2020’s record-breaking $4.5 million

More than 1,000 nonprofits participated – an event record

35,502 individual donations – down from 38,570 in 2020

Give STL Day has raised a total of $22 million since the first event in 2014 and about 40% of that was raised in just the last two years.

“Support for our nonprofits on Give STL Day never ceases to amaze me,” said Bond. “St. Louisans give consistently and generously to the charitable organizations that our region has come to rely on.”