Grant's Farm to open for the season April 15

A new drone show will debut on May 26 at Grant's Farm. It will take place every Friday and Saturday between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Grant's Farm is set to kick off its 2023 season on Saturday, April 15 with music, fireworks and events throughout the summer.

Opening day will start at 9 a.m. with tram rides, hands-on animal experiences, food and vending, the Budweiser Clydesdales and more! Grant's Farm will also host evening festivities starting at 6 p.m. with a live DJ and a free firework show at 8 p.m.

Beginning May 26, Grant's Farm will open for daily general admission. General admission tickets will remain free and guests are encouraged to purchase parking passes in advance.

New for the 2023 season, "Grant's Farm in the Sky - A Drone-Show Spectacular" will debut on May 26. The show will take place beginning at 9 p.m. every Friday and Saturday between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

The show will feature 150 drones flying in unison above the farm and will cost $12 per person to attend, according to a press release.

The 2023 season will feature a variety of events and celebrations for guests to enjoy. In May, the park will host a "Maifest Celebration" and later in the summer, "Cars and Carriages" will take place.

This year marks the 120th year of Busch-family ownership of the property. Since 2021, five members of the Busch family own and operate Grant's Farm and the property.

“We are excited to celebrate the 120th anniversary with the St. Louis community and generations of families. We invite guests to enjoy a blend of family favorites, along with new and exciting programs throughout the 2023 season that they can only experience here,” said Doug Stagner, president of Grant’s Farm

Local artist Phil Jarvis will also create murals throughout the property in celebration of 120 years of Busch-family ownership of Grant's Farm.