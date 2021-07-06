Great Forest Park Balloon Race returning for 2021, scheduled for Sept. 17, 18

The 2020 event was canceled and replaced with "Lift Up St. Louis" tribute flights for health care workers

ST. LOUIS — The Great Forest Park Balloon Race was one of many events canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, but organizers say the event is coming back this year with an uplifting message.

The 49th annual race and family festival is scheduled to be held on the Emerson Central Fields in Forest Park on Sept. 17 and 18. Organizers say the free event will provide "an ideal setting for bringing families and friends together for two days of outdoor fun, “wow” moments, new experiences and memories that will last a lifetime."

The 2020 event was canceled and replaced with "Lift Up St. Louis" tribute flights for health care workers. And while there aren't many things they want to carry over from 2020, organizers want to bring that uplifting message to this year's event.

In a press release, organizers said the event will follow the lead of city and state officials and the sanitization guidelines of the CDC and local health agencies. Those changes will include increased hand sanitizer stations, touchless payments and additional picnic areas.