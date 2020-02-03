LOUISIANA, Mo. — Corrinne Uttberback is celebrating her 108th birthday!

Utterback credits her longevity to being active.

"I'm always moving and on the go," she said in a press release.

Utterback currently lives at Lynn's Heritage House, an assisted living home, where she recently celebrated her birthday.

Utterback was born on March 10, 1912. She graduated from Paris High School in 1930. Ten years later, she married Dolph Utterback, who died in 1980. They did not have children.

She lived in Louisiana from 1969-2016.

Utterback is a member of the Centenary United Methodist Church, according to the release. She spends her time playing bridge, dining with friends and visiting with family. She also enjoys conversation and loves flowers.

Lynn's Heritage House

More local news

RELATED: School bus involved in accident in St. Louis

RELATED: MetroLink resumes service between Civic Center, Fairview Heights stations after downed line halts trains

RELATED: Tractor-trailer carrying fuel overturns in Alton

RELATED: Maryland Heights Community Center is back open after deadly shooting