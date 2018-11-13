ST. LOUIS — Every fall St. Louisans flock to Alton and the Great River Road for a chance to see the bald eagles. But if you’re lucky and have a good (eagle) eye, you don’t have to go that far.

One bald eagle makes its home in the heart of St. Louis—Forest Park.

The eagle was spotted fishing for trout in Jefferson Lake Monday morning, the Forest Park Forever page shared on Facebook. The lake is on the eastern edge of the park, near Steinberg Skating Rink and the tennis courts.

If you’re hoping to see the eagle, make sure to check out the Grand Basin at the bottom of Art Hill, too.

Officials with Forest Park Forever said those are the two spots the eagle likes to frequent this time of year.

PREVIOUS: Picture perfect: Eagle lands in a sweet spot for selfies

Forest Park Forever shared a photo of the majestic bird perched in a tree in the park Monday. Bill Haag, the Nature Works Field Coordinator for Forest Park Forever, was lucky enough to snap the photo.

Forest Park Forever is a non-profit conservancy that’s dedicated to restoring, maintaining and sustaining Forest Park for generations of St. Louisans—and bald eagles—to come.

For a map of the park, click here.

Let us know if you see the bald eagle in Forest Park! Share your photos with us here.

© 2018 KSDK