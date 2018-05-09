ST. LOUIS — It won’t be long before the leaves in Missouri and Illinois put on a picture-perfect Autumn show.

The people behind SmokyMountains.com are back with an updated map that predicts when the fall colors will peak in every part of the country. (Road trip, anyone?)

“While no tool can be 100% accurate, this tool is meant to help travelers better time their trips to have the best opportunity of catching peak color each year,” the website states.

So, what can the St. Louis metro area and the Ozarks expect this year? Here’s a timeline of the fall foliage predictions:

St. Louis metro area:

“Minimal” fall colors the week of October 8

"Patchy" fall colors the week of October 15

"Partial" fall colors the week of October 22

"Near peak" fall colors the week of October 29

"Peak" fall colors the week of November 5

"Past peak" fall colors the week of November 12

Southern Missouri and the Ozarks:

“Minimal” fall colors the week of October 15

"Patchy" fall colors the week of October 22

"Partial" fall colors the week of October 29

"Near peak" fall colors the week of November 5

"Peak" fall colors the week of November 12

"Past peak" fall colors the week of November 19

Fall officially arrives on Saturday, Sept. 22.

CLICK HERE to see explore the interactive map. Just slide the bar at the bottom to see when it peaks in your area.

