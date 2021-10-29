Hidden Valley announces opening day

The Wildwood ski resort has been looking forward to the cooler temperates so they can start blowing snow

WILDWOOD, Mo. — The leaves are changing colors and that means colder weather is on the way!

Hidden Valley Ski Resort has been looking forward to the cooler temperates so they can start blowing snow.

Although the weather has not been ideal for keeping snow on the ground, Hidden Valley snowmaking and grooming teams have been planning and preparing to get the slopes ready.

To make snow, the workers will feed compressed air and water into the snow-making machines. The machines propel that into the air, and it falls as snow. The goal is to always have a base of at least 12 inches.

The tentative opening date is set for Dec. 19. The tubing hills will open up at 5 p.m.

Check out Hidden Valley's snow report for the most up-to-date information on conditions, open trails and lifts.